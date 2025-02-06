Jordan opens tender for solar at water facilities

The Water Authority of Jordan has opened a tender for the design and construction of solar plants at several water facilities.

The tender is one of four lots in a project to develop energy efficiency and renewables in Jordan’s water sector, funded by financing from KfW, said the Water Authority.

The tender details state that applicants can obtain complete sets of pre-qualification documents by contacting the Water Authority via email no later than Feb. 20, 2025.

Applications for pre-qualification should be submitted by March 16, 2025.

Jordan had 1.99 GW of cumulative installed PV capacity at the end of 2023, according to the latest statistics from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

The country, which has been commended for its “progressive” measures toward clean energy, launched a rebate scheme for residential solar in September 2024.