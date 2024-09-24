Jordan launches rebate scheme for residential PV

The Jordanian Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources has announced a new rebate program for residential PV systems and solar thermal collectors, according to the state-owned Jordan News Agency.

The ministry said that the rebates will cover up to 30% of the costs of buying and installing either rooftop PV systems or solar collectors. The JOD 8 million ($11.2 million) program will also offer facilities to pay the remaining amount through approved banks and local associations.

The new scheme is expected to support the deployment of 4,000 PV systems and 5,000 solar thermal systems.

The Jordan Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Fund (JREEEF) will provide funds for the new phase of the scheme, offering subsidies to projects under the country’s net metering regime.

Jordan had 1.99 GW of cumulative installed PV capacity at the end of 2023, according to the latest statistics from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

Analysis by data consultancy Wiki-Solar, published by pv magazine in 2023, ranked Jordan third in the world for the contribution of utility-scale solar to overall energy consumption. The research showed that Jordan’s large-scale solar capacity equated to 17% of the country’s annual consumption in 2022.