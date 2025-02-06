Mexico aims to deploy 4.67 GW of large-scale PV by 2030

From pv magazine Mexico

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has unveiled the National Electric System Expansion Plan 2025-30, which is designed to add 13.02 GW of new power capacity over a period of six years.

The plan includes nine PV projects totaling 4.67 GW with a $4.9 billion investment. They are expected to go online between 2027 and 2028. It also proposes seven wind projects for 2.47 GW, requiring $3.2 billion of investment.

For fossil fuel generation, the plan outlines five combined-cycle projects totaling 3.43 GW, a 240 MW internal combustion project, and three cogeneration projects between the state-owned Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) and Mexican oil giant Pemex, adding 2.4 GW.

Private companies will contribute at least 6,400 MW, “most of it with renewable energy sources,” said Sheinbaum.

The government plans to inaugurate 10 new power plants and launch 16 hydroelectric projects started under the previous administration, adding 535.6 MW.

The plan also allocates $46 billion for transmission networks and $3.6 billion for distribution infrastructure.