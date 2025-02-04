Mexico deploys 1 GW of distributed solar in 2024

From pv magazine Mexico
CFE, the state-owned electric utility of Mexico, said that 1.09 GW of distributed solar was installed in 2024 through 106,934 new interconnection contracts. This marks a 35.3% increase from the 3.36 GW recorded at the end of 2023.
Total interconnection contracts rose 26% to 518,019, up from 411,085 in 2023. Systems between 1 kW and 10 kW accounted for the largest shares, with 1.07 GW installed in the 1 kW to 5 kW range and 924.41 MW in the 5 kW to 10 kW range. The 250 kW to 500 kW segment also stood out, reaching 898.80 MW.
Contracts followed a different trend, with 312,318 agreements for 1-5 kW systems and 153,885 for 5 kW to 10 kW systems. Jalisco led with 90,876 contracts and 658.04 MW, followed by Nuevo León, Chihuahua, Guanajuato, and the State of Mexico.
Solar dominated with 4.42 GW installed, accounting for 99.4% of capacity across 517,715 contracts. Biogas followed with 20.89 MW from 99 contracts.
