South Australia leads international rooftop solar cost rankings

A new study of residential solar installation costs shows that South Australia has the lowest prices in Australia, while even the most expensive Australian states cost about one-third of those in the United States and Canada.

Adelaide, South Australia

Image: Trentino Priori, Wikimedia Commons

From pv magazine Australia

Compare the Market said in a new report that Australia leads in low residential solar costs, with rooftop PV installations more than AUD 2 ($1.25)/W cheaper than the most affordable regions in Canada and the United States.

The lowest residential solar costs among all regions studied, at just AUD 0.80/W, are in South Australia, where rooftop solar is installed on more than 40% of homes, according to the research company.

Image: Compare the Market

Compare the Market’s head of energy, Meredith O’Brien, said the results were a positive sign for Australian consumers, noting that while installing solar power capabilities requires an upfront cost, the long-term savings can be worth it.

