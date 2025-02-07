South Australia leads international rooftop solar cost rankings

From pv magazine Australia

Compare the Market said in a new report that Australia leads in low residential solar costs, with rooftop PV installations more than AUD 2 ($1.25)/W cheaper than the most affordable regions in Canada and the United States.

The lowest residential solar costs among all regions studied, at just AUD 0.80/W, are in South Australia, where rooftop solar is installed on more than 40% of homes, according to the research company.

Compare the Market’s head of energy, Meredith O’Brien, said the results were a positive sign for Australian consumers, noting that while installing solar power capabilities requires an upfront cost, the long-term savings can be worth it.

To continue reading, please visit our pv magazine Australia website.