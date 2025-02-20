Contract signed for world’s northernmost floating solar plant

Norwegian renewable energy company Alotta has signed a contract with Norwegian fish farmer Emilsen Fisk to deploy one of its floating solar energy solutions at the farm’s site at Båfjordstranda, Norway.

With the site located in the Nærøysund municipality of Trøndelag, the solar array will become the world’s northernmost floating solar power plant once delivered. Roy Emilsen, Emilsen Fisk CEO, says the system is scheduled to be in place next month.

The system being delivered is the Alotta Solar Hybrid 120, which the company says combines floating solar power with advanced technology, specifically designed to withstand demanding maritime conditions.

Alotta Chief Sales Officer, Egil Hjelmeland, told pv magazine the Alotta Solar Hybrid 120 is a 160 kW system expected to produce around 80,000 kWh to 90,0000 kWh annually for Emilsen Fisk, helping the farming company to significantly reduce its diesel consumption and on-site CO2 emissions.

“Due to the seasonal variations in daylight, the system will provide the highest output during the summer months when long days and high solar irradiation allow for largely emission-free operations,” Hjelmeland explained. “During winter, the contribution will be lower, but the system will still help reduce diesel dependency.”

Hjelmeland added that that floating solar system repurposes an existing fish farming pen as its floating structure and will improve the working environment by reducing noise from diesel generators, while also minimizing boat traffic related to fuel deliveries.

The Norwegian government’s green transition agency Enova provided 45% of the funding required to help deliver the project via its Climate and Energy Fund.

The technology involved was originally developed by floating solar specialists Ocean Sun, which licenses its patented technology to Alotta.

Alotta CEO Kari-Elin Hildre says the contract with Emilsen Fisk demonstrates how the aquaculture industry can lead the way in transitioning to more sustainable energy solutions.

”Our collaboration with Emilsen, combined with support from Enova, is a great example of how we can facilitate green transformation in a sector with a significant impact on both the environment and local communities,” Hildre added.