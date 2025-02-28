Key takeaways from Smart Energy Week 2025 in Tokyo

Smart Energy Week 2025, held Feb. 19–21 at Tokyo Big Sight, showcased cutting-edge technologies from more than 1,600 exhibitors across 40 countries, spotlighting breakthroughs in perovskite solar cells and batteries. The event unfolded under clear, sunny skies, with Mt. Fuji’s snow-capped peak visible from central Tokyo – a fitting backdrop to PV Expo, Battery Japan, and other exhibits highlighting Japan’s aggressive energy transition and innovation leadership.

The timing was also significant, coming just after the Japanese Cabinet approval of the 7th Strategic Energy Plan, which targets a 73% cut in greenhouse gas emissions by 2040 and carbon neutrality by 2050. The plan includes ramping renewables to 40% to 50% of the power mix while resurrecting nuclear power to 20% via next-gen reactors – a striking post-Fukushima reversal.

Nobuo Tanaka, former executive director of the International Energy Agency (IEA), opened the week with a keynote speech on China’s ongoing renewables and electrification surge. He called for the development of a regional hydrogen supply chain in Asia and urged Japan to collaborate with South Korea and the United States on energy security.

“We are now at a turning point, with geopolitical risks becoming globalized,” said Sadanori Ito, a special adviser to the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), noting that Japan's relatively recent shift from a feed-in tariff (FIT) to a feed-in premium (FIP) system encourages more market-driven renewable growth. “We would like to design a system that will not place a burden on industry and the business community, but rather promote growth.”

Perovskite solar cells were a focal point at PV Expo Japan 2025. METI has announced a $1.5 billion investment in ultra-thin, flexible perovskite solar panels to accelerate renewable energy adoption, reduce reliance on fossil fuels, and counter China’s dominance in the sector. Kyodo News recently noted that Sekisui Chemical will receive government subsidies to expand production, with METI predicting that perovskite solar capacity could reach 20 GW by 2040 at JPY 10 ($0.07)/W.

With Japan’s strategic control over iodide reserves, the country is poised to lead in perovskite development, addressing land scarcity concerns through innovative new legislative imperatives like the city of Tokyo’s new solar mandate. Starting April 1, 2025, the mandate will require solar panels on new homes, potentially adding 1 GW to 1.5 GW of capacity per year in the sprawling national capital.

“We have very high expectations for perovskite PV,” said Masaya Sasaki, director of building environment at Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT).

Ministry of the Environment official Noriaki Yoshino added that the government aims to develop perovskite cells, boost self-consumption, and improve PV waste recycling. This focus on lightweight equipment was on display at the new BIPV World exhibit, co-organized with the Japan Photovoltaic Energy Association (JPEA). The special booth spotlighted urban solar integration, which lies at the core of Japan’s commitment to renewable energy in its densely populated cities.

While PV Expo Japan 2025 showcased the country’s shifting focus toward more mature solar markets and technologies, the atmosphere was markedly more subdued compared to the “gold rush” era of 2015, when generous FIT subsidies drew large crowds and greater Western participation. In contrast, Battery Japan 2025 captured more international attention this year, underscoring Japan’s solid-state battery leadership.

The trade-show floor at Battery Japan 2025 was buzzing with activity, as companies such as Microvast and Panasonic showcased innovations critical to Japan’s growing renewable energy infrastructure, highlighting global demand for advanced storage solutions as the country scales up its renewable capacity.