Japan aims to deploy 20 GW of perovskite solar by 2040

Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) said this week that it plans to deploy around 20 GW of new PV systems based on perovskite solar cell technology by 2040.

The ministry said it also intends to support Japanese manufacturers in producing perovskite solar module technologies in the future. It noted that European and Chinese companies have led most efforts to build a perovskite PV supply chain so far.

The government stated that perovskite solar panels could be installed in locations unsuitable for conventional modules due to their light weight and flexibility.

“We will work together with the public and private sectors to establish mass production and create demand,” it said. “Reflecting on the past experience of losing competitiveness due to technology leakage through human resources and manufacturing equipment, we will take advantage of the characteristic of film-type perovskite solar cells, in which know-how related to material processing and manufacturing processes determines competitiveness.”



The ministry also said that perovskite solar modules could be produced at JPY 20/W in 2025, JPY 14/W in 2030, and JPY 10/W by 2040.

“We will create a virtuous cycle of cost reduction and demand expansion in the early stages of introduction,” it added, noting that gigawatt-scale production capacity should be in place by 2030.