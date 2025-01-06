Sekisui Chemical launches pilot perovskite PV projects in Japan

Japanese plastics manufacturer Sekisui Chemical announced it is collaborating with Japan’s Bank of Mitsubishi UFJ (MUFG Bank), a subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, to carry out two perovskite panel demonstrations at two sites owned by the bank.

Sekisui, which recently announced the commissioning of a 100 MW perovskite solar cell production line, said the project aims to both raise awareness of practical applications of perovskite solar PV technology and to further verify durability, weather resistance, and performance.

A spokesperson from the company told pv magazine that there are two installations, one located at MUFG Bank Oi Branch, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo, featuring perovskite solar panels installed behind window panes at the entrance to power an outdoor display notice board, while the other is a rooftop installation at MUFG Global Learning Center in Nishi-ku, Yokohama City where perovskite modules are installed alongside conventional silicon solar panels.

Sekisui Chemical says it will use the demonstration to verify effectiveness and challenges, as will MUFG Bank. The bank also stated that the experience could be used to inform its support of the technology’s market introduction.

This is the latest in a number of urban demonstration projects in Japan initiated by Sekisui Chemical since announcing its ability to produce perovskite solar thin film panels. It has a number of projects with diverse partners at sites in Japan that experience a variety of weather conditions and configuration requirements, including agrivoltaics, as well as a cooperation on perovskite solar cell technology with the Slovak Ministry of Economy.

Sekisui Chemical reiterated in the announcement that it is developing a novel 30 cm-wide roll-to-roll manufacturing process for perovskite solar panels with an initial power generation efficiency of 15.0% and an outdoor durability equivalent to 10 years. It is concurrently working on improving durability, power generation efficiency, and scaling up to web widths of 1 m.

In late November, Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) said that it plans to deploy around 20 GW of new PV systems based on perovskite solar cell technology by 2040.

The ministry said it also intends to support Japanese manufacturers in producing perovskite solar module technologies in the future.