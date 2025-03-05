Sungrow unveils 5 kWh home battery system

From ESS News

Chinese power electronics and battery storage heavyweight Sungrow, which is best known for its utility-scale products and system integration, has released a new residential battery energy storage system (BESS).

The 5.12 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) system comes with a compact 182 mm design. It allows for expansion from one to four units in parallel, providing a maximum capacity of 20.48 kWh.

The SBS050 system is paired with Sungrow’s SHRS-20 inverter series and capable of handling a charge/discharge current of up to 50 A.

“This enables quick power delivery during grid fluctuations or peak demand, efficiently supporting high-power household appliances and lowering energy costs,” said the manufacturer.

