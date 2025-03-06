Axpo signs 10-year corporate PPA in Croatia

Swiss power producer Axpo and Klimaoprema, a Croatian manufacturer of air conditioning equipment, have signed a 10-year cPPA in Croatia.
Axpo will supply 17.5 GWh of green electricity to Klimaoprema’s production sites in Nova Gradiška and Samobor. The cPPA is its first in Croatia, following its 2023 entry into the market with a 1.8 TWh wind virtual PPA.
Axpo Croatia Senior Originator Filip Bozic said the deal showcases the company’s ability to provide customized energy solutions while supporting the energy transition.
Croatia added 397 MW of solar in 2024 and plans two to hold public solar tenders this year.
