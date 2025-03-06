Axpo signs 10-year corporate PPA in Croatia

Swiss power producer Axpo has signed a 10-year corporate power purchase agreement (cPPA) to supply 17.5 GWh of electricity to two production sites of Croatian HVAC manufacturer Klimaoprema.

Image: Lucijan Blagonic, Unsplash

Share

Swiss power producer Axpo and Klimaoprema, a Croatian manufacturer of air conditioning equipment, have signed a 10-year cPPA in Croatia.

Axpo will supply 17.5 GWh of green electricity to Klimaoprema’s production sites in Nova Gradiška and Samobor. The cPPA is its first in Croatia, following its 2023 entry into the market with a 1.8 TWh wind virtual PPA.

Axpo Croatia Senior Originator Filip Bozic said the deal showcases the company’s ability to provide customized energy solutions while supporting the energy transition.

Croatia added 397 MW of solar in 2024 and plans two to hold public solar tenders this year.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Sungrow unveils 5 kWh home battery system
05 March 2025 Sungrow’s new residential battery energy storage system features a compact 182 mm design and is capable of handling a maximum charge/discharge current...