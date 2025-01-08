Croatia plans solar tenders in 2025

Croatia plans to launch two solar tenders in 2025, according to the country’s indicative annual publication plan for the year, which is now available on the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Green Transition’s (MZOZT) website.

The plan includes a €10 million public call to install residential solar arrays in the second quarter of 2025, covering up to 50% of system investment costs.

The Croatian authorities also plan to launch a €25 million call to co-finance solar plants and heat pumps in the public sector in the second quarter, with another separate call for end users expected in the first half of the year.

Croatia’s Environment Protection and Energy Efficiency Fund (FZOEU) will oversee the distribution of €125 million across nine public calls in 2025.

The MZOZT will administer 23 public calls totaling €526.8 million this year. Key tenders include an €80 million call for renewable electricity production for water and waste utilities, slated for the first quarter of 2025, and another €80 million call for decarbonizing and modernizing district heating systems, set for the fourth quarter of 2025.

Together, the two bodies will allocate a total €652 million in subsidies across the year, the plan says.

Croatian energy market operator HROTE hosted a renewables tender in June 2024 to secure market premium support for 607 MW of renewables, including 450 MW of solar. It ended up allocating 413.5 MW of solar with an average price of $0.065/kWh.