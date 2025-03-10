Atess Power launches 1,500 kW battery for C&I solar

Atess Power, a Chinese PV inverter manufacturer, has released three new bidirectional battery inverters for large-scale C&I applications. The PCS1000HV, PCS1200HV and PCS1500HV models offer direct current (DC) input and alternating current (AC) output of 1,000 kW, 1,200 kW, and 1,500 kW, respectively.

“The battery inverters can operate in parallel with up to eight units in off-grid mode, providing up to 12 MW power capacity for larger energy demands,” the company said. “The parallel connection of multiple units ensures that as your energy needs increase, the system can expand without needing a complete overhaul.”

All systems have a maximum efficiency of 98.5%. Rated voltages range from 400 V to 690 V, depending on the model, with current ratings of either 1,260 amperes or 1,443 amperes.

Each model measures 1.5 meters wide, 1.9 meters high, 85 centimeters deep, and weighs 1,400 kg. Operating temperatures range from minus 25 C to 55 C, and all units can run in relative humidity of up to 95%. Depending on capacity, the systems include either air-cooled or liquid-cooled battery solutions.

“The bidirectional power conversion system supports full four-quadrant operation, which allows for the seamless management of both battery charging and discharging, while also offering a black-start function for emergency situations,” Atess Power said. “With integrated battery charge and discharge management, this inverter enhances the overall safety and longevity of energy storage systems.”