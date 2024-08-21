Atess Power releases 100 kW/150 kW commercial inverters

Atess Power, a Chinese PV inverter manufacturer, has released a new series of all-in-one hybrid inverters. Its HPS100/150HV inverters are designed for commercial applications. Depending on the model, they have an AC-rated output of either 100 kW or 150 kW. It supports up to 600 kW of system capacity.

“It has two MPPTs to increase the possibility of PV access and improve the power generation efficiency of solar,” the company highlighted in a statement. “In addition, it has a 600 V to 900 V battery voltage to expand battery configuration flexibility and improve system efficiency.”

Atess said the HPS100HV model can handle 150 kWp of DC battery or PV input, while the HPS150HV model supports up to 225 kWp. With a maximum PV open circuit voltage of 1,500 V (DC), the products are designed to reduce the number of PV cables and lower system investment costs.

On the AC side, both models have a rated voltage of 400 V. The HPS100HV model has a rated current of 144 A, while the HPS150HV model has a rated current of 217 A. On the DC side, the maximum charge current is rated at 187 A for the HPS100HV and 280 A for the HPS150HV. The maximum discharge current is 183 A and 275 A, respectively, depending on the model.

“It has seamless on/off grid transfer within 10 ms and programmable working modes,” the company said.

The models measure 1.2 meters in width, 1.9 meters in height, and 0.8 meters in depth. The HPS100HV weighs 948 kg, while the HPS150HV weighs 1,230 kg.