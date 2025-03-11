TCL launches propane heat pump for residential applications

Chinese solar manufacturer TCL Zhonghuan presented a new heat pump system at the Key Energy event held last week in Rimini, northern Italy.

“The new heat pump is intended for applications in residential buildings,” a spokesperson from the company told pv magazine. “It can be used in small houses but also in big residential buildings if more systems are stacked together.”

The Tri Thermal Monoblock R290 system is available in four versions with heating capacities of 8 kW to 14.5 kW and cooling capacities of 8.30 kW to 13.50 kW.

The new product measures 1,293 mm x 860 mm x 523 mm and weighs 99.5 kg. It uses propane (R290) as a refrigerant medium and has sound levels ranging from 48 db(A) to 66 db(A).

The novel heat pump can reportedly provide hot water up to 75 C and achieve a coefficient of performance spanning from 3.10 to 5.0.

“The system can be easily combined with a PV system or solar thermal panels via an SG-ready protocol,” the spokesperson said. “The system is able to drive a recirculation pump for the ACS circuit. Thanks to this, it is possible to expand the storage capacity and have hot water available immediately at the point of withdrawal.

TCL Zhonghuan plans to sell the new products in combination with Sunpower-branded solar modules. The Chinese manufacturer acquired a majority stake in Maxeon in May.