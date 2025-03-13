South African province launches agrivoltaics tender

The Department of Agriculture, Rural Development, Land, and Environmental Affairs in Mpumalanga, an eastern province of South Africa, has opened a tender for the development of agrivoltaics.

The tender details, available via media outlet ESI Africa, state that the government has identified opportunities for agrivoltaics at primary and secondary produce sites across various farms and agro-processing infrastructure.

The department is now seeking interested developers that will establish, manage and operate agrivoltaics across Mpumalanga.

Among the 10 proposed sites are agrihubs, agriparks and fresh produce markets. It is envisaged the agrivoltaic installations will alleviate agricultural-based properties reliance on local power supply, which has recently experienced instabilities through power interruptions, putting farmers’ profits at risk.

Expression of interest documents can be obtained from the provincial government for a non-refundable fee of ZAR 200 ($10.87)

A compulsory briefing meeting will be held at the Riverside Office Park on March 18, 2025. The deadline to submit proposals is April 10, 2025.