Midea Hiconics presents new three-phase residential storage systems

From ESS News

Midea Hiconics, the solar storage and inverters subsidiary of Chinese electrical appliance manufacturer Midea Group, has released new three-phase residential energy storage systems.

Dubbed Hienergy Series G2, the new product line offers a PV input range from 10 kW to 30 kW and a storage capacity spanning from 5 kWh to 20 kWh.

“With DC input current up to 20 A and 200% PV input power capability, the system ensures maximum solar energy utilization. Advanced shadow scan technology further optimizes production, even in challenging conditions,” the company said in a statement. “Homeowners benefit from an industry-leading 25A EPS output current, guaranteeing a seamless power supply during outages.”

