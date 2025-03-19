Midea Hiconics presents new three-phase residential storage systems

The company said its new Hienergy Series G2 product has a PV input ranging from 10 kW to 30 kW and storage capacity spanning from 5 kWh to 20 kWh. Maximum efficiency is rated at 97.5%.

The HIENERGY SERIES G2

Image: Midea Hiconics

Share

From ESS News

Midea Hiconics, the solar storage and inverters subsidiary of Chinese electrical appliance manufacturer Midea Group, has released new three-phase residential energy storage systems.

Dubbed Hienergy Series G2, the new product line offers a PV input range from 10 kW to 30 kW and a storage capacity spanning from 5 kWh to 20 kWh.

“With DC input current up to 20 A and 200% PV input power capability, the system ensures maximum solar energy utilization. Advanced shadow scan technology further optimizes production, even in challenging conditions,” the company said in a statement. “Homeowners benefit from an industry-leading 25A EPS output current, guaranteeing a seamless power supply during outages.”

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

BYD launches its first integrated home storage system
18 March 2025 The Chinese manufacturer said its Battery-Box HVE is now being sold with either a single-phase hybrid inverter or a three-phase device. The system is...