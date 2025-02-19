Midea Hiconics releases 30.6 kWh storage system for residential PV

Midea Hiconics, the solar storage and inverters subsidiary of Chinese electrical appliance manufacturer Midea Group, has unveiled a new series of all-in-one, single-phase residential energy storage systems (ESS).

The HiEnergy-S system can take up to 3,750 W of PV input and convert it to up to 6,000 W of AC output. It can store up to 30.6 kWh of energy.

“Designed for reliability and efficiency, the system ensures seamless operation under diverse conditions while reducing dependence on conventional power grids,” the company said in a statement. “Its user-friendly interface and remote monitoring capabilities provide homeowners with real-time insights into energy usage and system performance.”

The new series is based on three products changing their AC output to either 3,800 W, 5,000 W, or 6,000 W. They can all take up to 3,750 W from the PV input and include two maximum power point (MPP) tracks, each with one string of MPP trackers.

The smallest system measures 800 mm x 840 mm x 160 mm and weighs 124 kg. The largest product has a size of 1,600 mm x 1,050 mm x 160 mm and has a weight of 358 kg.

Two, three, four, or six battery modules can be connected to each inverter with a capacity of 5.1 kWh per battery. Two and three batteries can be connected in one series, while four and six batteries are to be connected in parallel in two series. Their nominal charge/discharge current is 25 A for the first two configurations and 50 A for the other two. They all have a life of 6,000 cycles and are expected to last 10 years.

The IP65-rated systems reportedly allow switching from grid-connected mode to standalone in less than 20 milliseconds.

“By delivering a sustainable and cost-effective home energy management solution, Midea Hiconics empowers users to maximize renewable energy utilization and lower electricity costs,” the company concluded.