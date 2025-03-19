Tanzania launches off-grid solar tender

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Tanzania is managing a tender for an off-grid solar project.

The solar project will be built at the Nyarugusu and Mubondo logistics base in the Kasulu district of Kigoma, towards the country’s western border.

The tender details state that the work will encompass the supply, installation, operation and maintenance of the solar project. Further details can be obtained by contacting the UNHCR.

The deadline for applications is April 11, 2025.

According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Tanzania had installed 16 MW of solar capacity at the end of 2023.