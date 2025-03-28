Vienna’s largest stadium completes solar array

The installation of a solar system on the roof of Vienna's Ernst Happel Stadium is now complete.

The array consists of more than 9,300 solar modules, 80,000 trapezoidal rails, and over 5,000 photovoltaic (PV) optimizers. It can generate 3,800 MWh of solar power per year, which is enough to meet the energy needs of 1,100 local households.

The installation took place between late November 2024 and early March 2025. Due to the roof's elliptical shape, each trapezoidal panel was customized to fit the structure.

The system will be fully connected, with energy routed into the existing stadium grid in collaboration with Wien Energie and Wiener Netze. The project is expected to be finished by the end of 2025.

“The emission-free stadium was just a vision not so long ago, but now we're close to realizing it. I'm impressed by how quickly and precisely the construction was completed,” said Vienna City Councilor for Sport Peter Hacker. “The Happel Stadium will generate more electricity than it consumes, thus making an important contribution to environmental and climate protection in our city.”

Plans include a network with heat pumps, storage systems, and a connection to the nearby stadium pool to use the surplus energy generated by the stadium.

Vienna aims to achieve climate-neutral status by 2040. The city recently reached 250 MW of solar power, a target initially set for the end of this year, including 50 MW from city-owned land.

The generated energy is sufficient to power around 72,000 households. The Austrian capital has increased its solar capacity fivefold in under five years.

Austria added 2.2 GW of solar in 2024, raising its total capacity to 8.3 GW.