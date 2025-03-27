Austria installs 2.2 GW of PV in 2024

Austria installed 2.2 GW of new PV capacity in 2024, bringing its cumulative total to 8.3 GW by the end of the year, according to industry group PV Austria.

Image: Noah Josue, Unsplash

From pv magazine Germany

Austria installed 2.2 GW of new PV capacity in 2024, a 10% decline in new installations from the previous year, according to industry group Bundesverband Photovoltaic Austria (PV Austria).

The country added 2.47 GW in 2023, 955 MW in 2022, 660 MW in 2021, and 360 MW in 2020.

Several large solar projects completed in late 2024 prevented an even sharper decline, said PV Austria. By the end of December 2024, Austria's total PV capacity reached approximately 8.3 GW.

Image: PV Austria

PV Austria urged the newly elected Austrian government to implement policies that maintain PV growth, including keeping value-added tax (VAT) exemptions for systems under 35 kW. The government briefly abolished the exemption in early March.

The association also called for the passage of the Energy Economy Act (E-Wirtschaftsgesetz), a stalled law that aims to accelerate renewable energy expansion by clarifying regulations and improving grid access, storage, and infrastructure development.

It also pushed for the government to establish conditions for the 2025 rooftop PV rebate program.

