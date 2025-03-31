European utility-scale battery installations ‘ramping up’ as solar cannibalization bites, Rystad finds

From ESS News

The SolarPower Summit in Brussels last week brought together the European solar and energy storage industry with policymakers and the increasing frequency of zero or negative price events in electricity markets was a major talking point. A combination of increased flexibility of electricity networks along with a rapid ramping of battery storage installations have emerged as the solution.

Analysis from Rystad Energy, presented on the second day of the Summit, laid bare the extent of the challenge posed by the increasing frequency of negative pricing in various European electricity markets. And with German solar installations continuing apace, the development is particularly evident.

