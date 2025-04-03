Largest ever UK pumped hydro scheme granted consent

From ESS News
Gilkes Energy has secured planning consent for a 1.8 GW/40 GWh pumped hydro energy storage project, the largest of its kind to date in the United Kingdom.
The Earba Pumped Storage Hydro project is located at Loch Earba in the Scottish Highlands, around 200 km north of Glasgow on the edge of the Cairngorms National Park.
The proposed development would operate by transferring water between Loch Earba and an upper reservoir, Loch Leamhain. When the project’s upper reservoir is full, it would have enough storage capacity to generate 22 hours of electricity at its full 1.8 GW power rating, according to planning documents for the project.
