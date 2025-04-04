Cuba completes 130 MW of solar capacity

The Cuban Ministry of Energy announced the completion of six solar power plants totaling 130.8 MW in March.
Each plant has a capacity of 21.8 MW and is located across five sites: La Sabana, Granma; Remedios, Villa Clara; La Corúa, Holguín; Jovellanos, Matanzas; and Ciego Norte, Ciego de Ávila.
In February, Cuban authorities connected two additional 21.8 MW solar plants to the grid in Cotorro, near La Havana, and Abreus, Cienfuegos.
These plants, along with those connected in March, are part of the newly launched Project B, which aims to install 1 GW of utility-scale solar connected to the national grid.
Project A, which was initiated a few years earlier, also targets 1 GW of PV capacity and is still under development.
Both projects aim to strengthen the national electricity grid and reduce frequent power outages on the island. The official target is to reach 24% renewable energy penetration by 2030.
The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) said that Cuba had 292 MW of installed solar capacity by the end of 2024, with only 12 MW added last year.
