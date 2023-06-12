Cuba to hold 60 MW solar tender

From pv magazine LatAm
NTPC Ltd., an energy company under India's Ministry of Energy, has been selected by the ISA as a consultant to launch an auction in Cuba for 60 MW of PV capacity. Prospective developers have until July 20 to submit bids.
The selected bidders are required to develop photovoltaic solar energy projects under a construction, ownership, and operation model. They will design, finance, construct, install, and operate the plants, selling electricity to local utility Unión Eléctrica de Cuba (UNE) through a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA).
The Cuban authorities will assign six projects in Placetas (25 MW), Cifuentes (10 MW), Santa Clara (5 MW), Santa Clara (5 MW), Sagua (10 MW), and Corralillo (5 MW) through the tender process. Bidders have the option to submit a single fixed rate for one or more projects, with separate fees for each project.
Popular content
This tender is part of Cuba's goal to install 2,100 MW of PV capacity by 2030. As part of this program, The ISA, through NTPC Limited, will also tender solar parks with a capacity of 1,150 MW in 175 locations across 15 provinces, along with 150 MW/150 MWh battery energy storage systems (BESS) equally distributed in three provinces.
According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Cuba had 258 MW of installed solar power by the end of 2022.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.