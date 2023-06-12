Cuba to hold 60 MW solar tender

The selected bidders are required to develop photovoltaic solar energy projects under a construction, ownership, and operation model. They will design, finance, construct, install, and operate the plants, selling electricity to local utility Unión Eléctrica de Cuba (UNE) through a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA).

The Cuban authorities will assign six projects in Placetas (25 MW), Cifuentes (10 MW), Santa Clara (5 MW), Santa Clara (5 MW), Sagua (10 MW), and Corralillo (5 MW) through the tender process. Bidders have the option to submit a single fixed rate for one or more projects, with separate fees for each project.

This tender is part of Cuba's goal to install 2,100 MW of PV capacity by 2030. As part of this program, The ISA, through NTPC Limited, will also tender solar parks with a capacity of 1,150 MW in 175 locations across 15 provinces, along with 150 MW/150 MWh battery energy storage systems (BESS) equally distributed in three provinces.

According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Cuba had 258 MW of installed solar power by the end of 2022.