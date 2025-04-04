Poland’s $1 billion energy storage subsidy scheme opens for applications

From ESS News
The Polish National Fund for Environmental Protection and Water Management (NFOŚiGW) opened on April 4 a call for applications to co-finance energy storage facilities. The much-awaited subsidy scheme aims to improve the stability of the national power grid and the country’s energy security.
More than PLN 4 billion ($1 billion) provided by the European Union’s Modernization Fund will be distributed under the subsidy scheme by the end of 2025 in a bid to bring online more than 5 GWh of energy storage projects by 2028.
“The construction of energy storage facilities is essential for the stabilization of the power system and more efficient use of the growing production of energy from renewable sources. Support from the National Fund for Environmental Protection and Water Management is a huge opportunity for entrepreneurs who want to actively participate in the energy transformation while building the country’s energy security,” said Józef Matysiak, deputy president of the management board of the National Fund for Environmental Protection and Water Management.
