China’s battery storage capacity doubles in 2024

From ESS News

China’s electrochemical energy storage industry saw explosive growth in 2024, with total installed capacity more than doubling year-on-year, according to a report released by the China Electricity Council (CEC) on March 29. The “2024 Statistical Report on Electrochemical Energy Storage Power Stations” highlights rapid expansion, larger project sizes, and continued improvements in operational efficiency and safety as key trends for the year.

A total of 515 new battery storage stations were commissioned, adding 37 GW/91 GWh – more than twice the new capacity added in 2023. Of this, 74% came from utility-scale assets over 100 MW, marking a clear shift toward large, centralized systems. By the end of 2024, China’s cumulative capacity reached 62 GW/141 GWh. Standalone storage and renewable-paired systems accounted for 95% of all installations.

