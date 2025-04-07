China’s battery storage capacity doubles in 2024

From ESS News
China’s electrochemical energy storage industry saw explosive growth in 2024, with total installed capacity more than doubling year-on-year, according to a report released by the China Electricity Council (CEC) on March 29. The “2024 Statistical Report on Electrochemical Energy Storage Power Stations” highlights rapid expansion, larger project sizes, and continued improvements in operational efficiency and safety as key trends for the year.
A total of 515 new battery storage stations were commissioned, adding 37 GW/91 GWh – more than twice the new capacity added in 2023. Of this, 74% came from utility-scale assets over 100 MW, marking a clear shift toward large, centralized systems. By the end of 2024, China’s cumulative capacity reached 62 GW/141 GWh. Standalone storage and renewable-paired systems accounted for 95% of all installations.
To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.