Battery developers race for Dutch grid access as TenneT unlocks 9 GW capacity

From ESS News

Last week’s announcement that Tennet is preparing for a large-scale introduction of time-dependent transmission right (TDTR) contracts in the Netherlands has offered a glimmer of hope to more than 70 GW of customers, mainly large-scale battery energy storage projects, currently stuck in the grid connection queue.

A new analysis by the Dutch TSO reveals that up to 9.1 GW of capacity is available on the high-voltage grid during off-peak hours—capacity that could be effectively utilized through TDTRs.

“Thanks to the new time-dependent contract, we can make more than 40% of the current national peak electricity demand available to interested customers on the waiting list. In the coming weeks we will be contacting all customers who have expressed an interest in the new product,” Tennet said.

