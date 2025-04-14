Battery developers race for Dutch grid access as TenneT unlocks 9 GW capacity

From ESS News
Last week’s announcement that Tennet is preparing for a large-scale introduction of time-dependent transmission right (TDTR) contracts in the Netherlands has offered a glimmer of hope to more than 70 GW of customers, mainly large-scale battery energy storage projects, currently stuck in the grid connection queue.
A new analysis by the Dutch TSO reveals that up to 9.1 GW of capacity is available on the high-voltage grid during off-peak hours—capacity that could be effectively utilized through TDTRs.
“Thanks to the new time-dependent contract, we can make more than 40% of the current national peak electricity demand available to interested customers on the waiting list. In the coming weeks we will be contacting all customers who have expressed an interest in the new product,” Tennet said.
To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.