Chile already halfway to 2 GW energy storage target

From ESS News
The energy storage boom in Chile is highlighted in the latest “Report on Projects Under Construction and Investment in the Energy Sector,” published by the Chilean Ministry of Energy.
The study tracked 954 MW of operational energy storage capacity by the end of March, 48% of the national goal of hitting 2 GW by 2030.
The ministry report included details of four grid-connected lithium-ion battery energy storage systems which were in the testing phase by the end of March. Those were Grenergy’s 95 MW/586 MWh Quillagua I PFV site, in María Elena, Antofagasta; Engie’s 48 MW/264.2 MWh PFV Capricornio project, also in Antofagasta; WEG Capital’s 60.5 MW/121 MWh PFV María Elena facility, in the aforementioned Antofagasta commune; and Pacific Hydro’s 3 MW/6 MWh PE Punta Sierra pilot BESS in Ovalle, Coquimbo.
To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.