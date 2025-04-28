Chile already halfway to 2 GW energy storage target

The Chilean Ministry of Energy reports that 954 MW of energy storage capacity was operational in March, with four additional sites undergoing testing. Twelve more are under construction, and 37 have submitted requests for environmental permits.

Image: Engie Chile

From ESS News

The energy storage boom in Chile is highlighted in the latest “Report on Projects Under Construction and Investment in the Energy Sector,” published by the Chilean Ministry of Energy.

The study tracked 954 MW of operational energy storage capacity by the end of March, 48% of the national goal of hitting 2 GW by 2030.

The ministry report included details of four grid-connected lithium-ion battery energy storage systems which were in the testing phase by the end of March. Those were Grenergy’s 95 MW/586 MWh Quillagua I PFV site, in María Elena, Antofagasta; Engie’s 48 MW/264.2 MWh PFV Capricornio project, also in Antofagasta; WEG Capital’s 60.5 MW/121 MWh PFV María Elena facility, in the aforementioned Antofagasta commune; and Pacific Hydro’s 3 MW/6 MWh PE Punta Sierra pilot BESS in Ovalle, Coquimbo.

