Fujitsu launches residential cold climate heat pump with split design

Japanese industrial conglomerate Fujitsu has unveiled a residential split-type heat pump system that is claimed to be an ideal replacement for packaged terminal air conditioners (PTACs).
“The Fujitsu Airstage Orion XLTH+ Series stands out as a brilliant star for heating performance, even in the harshest climates,” the manufacturer said in a statement.
The system is available in three versions with a cooling capacity of 9 Btu/h, 12 Btu/h, and 14.5 Btu/h, respectively, and with heating capacities of 12 Btu/h, 15.3 Btu/h, and 17.4 Btu/h at 8 C.
The smallest system features a coefficient of performance (COP) of 5.42, while the middle-sized and the largest products have a COP of 4.88 and 4.72, respectively. The seasonal energy efficiency ratio (SEER2) is rated between 33.5 and 28.7 and the heating seasonal performance factor (HSPF2) ranges from 14.0 to 13.0.
The indoor unit measures 360 mm × 990 mm × 370 mm and weighs 40 kg for all systems, while the outdoor unit has a size ranging from 692 mm × 940 mm × 375 mm to 776 mm × 961 m × 450 mm and a weight spanning from 95 kg to 108 kg.
Sound levels for all products are reportedly as low as 23 dB(A).
