Battery and battery tech developments in brief from the floor of Intersolar 2025

Anker Solix has released an energy storage solution designed to complement balcony solar installations, however, its ability to scale shows the company is looking far beyond the balcony. The company released a 3.6 kW battery system that comes with 2.688 kWh of storage and can add four more batteries, while handling an input of up to eight solar panels. The unit has smart energy charging software to maximize the financial benefit of the system, which allows it to drive the system’s return on investment down.

Most interesting is that the system can scale to handle up to 14.4 kW of solar input, 65.5 kWh of energy storage, and an output of 4.8 kW. Obviously, no one is putting 14 kW of solar on their balcony – which tells us Anker’s aspirations lay far beyond the balcony.

Growatt also released a new balcony solar system, its NEXA 2000 all-in-one battery and inverter. A headline feature is a gallium-nitride based inverter that can handle 20A string current and support for 650W high-power modules, the system delivers a total solar input capacity of 2600 W, while storing 2 kWH, but with additional expansion batteries able to be added in a modular form for up to 8 kWh of storage.

It was mentioned in press releases a few weeks ahead of the show but was billed as launching at Intersolar, and so the product is widely available in stores for around 750 euros, starting in Germany.

Evermore is seeking to lower the cost of anode binder material by using cow dung to ‘output’ carbon. The company says specifically that the cows must eat grass to drive the process. The company is hoping to lower the cost of the material by 50%, while also making use of the more environmentally considerate cow digestion process versus standard commercial actions. Evermore is working toward a possible final product next year.

CNP Solutions is making subcomponents of battery cells – specifically the binding material that is inside of anodes. The young company knew that the industry’s focus on safety would make it harder to break into becoming a supplier, so they created their own rolling machine to test the application of their products. The six-roller system was on display showing how their binding material could be poured into the machine and smoothly spread out on the conductive surface of battery cells.

Aeson is deploying sodium batteries in cars and gridsized energy storage solutions. The company displayed its battery cells that are deployed or under development, ranging from 37 Ah to 180 Ah. Speaking with their very optimistic technical sales representative at the booth, the company believes sodium-based batteries – due to their inherently lower costs – could potentially rival lithium ion in the future once the product scales.

Also around Intersolar was Hydrostor with its A-Compressed Air Energy Storage (A-CAES), which picked up an Energy Storage category award as part of The smarter E Awards for 2025. The company has had plenty of good news recently, picking up $200M from investors back in February, getting a tentative financial commitment to support the development of a 500 MW/4000 MWh facility in California and winning approvals in Australia for a potential 1.6 GWh storage project.

A host of China-made products were also announced. Sofar releases two new C&I storage solutions. Chinese storage manufacturer Sofar released a flexible energy storage system for small and medium-sized commercial and industrial (C&I) users, as well as a storage cabinet for AC-coupled scenarios. The PowerMagic Mini was a notable product; an energy storage cabinet that includes 98.3 kWh of lithium-iron-phosphate or LFP battery storage.

Also new was an outdoor energy storage cabinet from Dunext, which is intended for commercial and industrial use. The so-called Powerhill uses 233 kWh LiFePO4 batteries, with rated rated charging/discharging power is 100 kW, or it can handle two MPPT channels of 60 kW for a total of 120 kW. In off-grid mode, it can also give a backup output of 100 kW.