Sofar releases two new C&I storage solutions

Chinese storage manufacturer Sofar has launched two new solutions for C&I users. Its PowerIn platform is a flexible energy storage system (ESS) for small- and medium-sized C&I solar systems, while its new PowerMagic Mini offering is for AC-coupled C&I scenarios.

“Rather than offering incremental updates, these two solutions rethink how C&I storage can be deployed – intelligently, modularly, and with safety and operations and maintenance (O&M) simplicity at the core,” the company said. “These innovations are more than technical upgrades – they are responses to real customer needs.”

The PowerIn solution includes a range of three-phase hybrid inverters, batteries, and a control hub.

“With 200% PV input, 150% overload capacity, and a built-in energy management system (EMS), it allows for dynamic energy shifting and intelligent load management,” the company said. “It supports flexible battery expansion, mixed state of charge (SoC) usage, and features comprehensive protection systems including IP66-level enclosure, AI-based arc fault circuit interrupter (AFCI), and unbalanced load support.”

The PowerMagic Mini, meanwhile, is an energy storage cabinet that includes 98.3 kWh of lithium-iron-phosphate battery storage. It also features a three-phase, four-wire power conditioning system (3P4W PCS).

“It is engineered as the world’s first direct liquid-cooled C&I ESS, supporting a maximum 1P rate solution. With comprehensive battery monitoring, it can detect faults at an early stage,” the company said. “PowerMagic Mini applies cell heat insulation, thermal runaway early suppression, three-level fire suppression, system directional gas exhausting, and a top-mounted explosion vent to realize protection at all levels and ensure the ultimate safety of the BESS.”

The system delivers an AC-rated output of 98 kW with a peak efficiency of 98.8%. It measures 1,000 mm x 1,350 mm x 2,200 mm and weighs approximately 1,800 kg. Operating temperatures range from -30 C to 55 C, with full functionality across all humidity levels. It can operate at altitudes up to 4,000 meters and has an IP55 protection rating.