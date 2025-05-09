Dunext introduces outdoor energy storage cabinet

Chinese storage manufacturer Dunext has introduced a new integrated outdoor battery energy storage cabinet for commercial and industrial use. Dubbed Powerhill, the storage cabinet uses lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) batteries with a capacity of 233 kWh.
“Our product has a six-level ultra safety design,” the company said in a statement. “Thermal insulation is used for cell safety, the pack is rated IP67, and there is real-time leakage protection. In addition, the Powerhill includes dual-level aerosol protection, two hours of safety resistance, and AI-driven warning from potential risks.”
The rated charging/discharging power is 100 kW, and in off-grid mode, it can also give a backup output of 100 kW. If the storage cabinet is connected to a PV system, it can handle a maximum of two power point trackers (MPPTs) channels of 60 kW for a total of 120 kW.
The system uses liquid cooling, and the company says that the coolant can work for 10 years without replacement. Its operating temperatures are between -25 C and 55 C, and it can work in altitudes of up to 2,000 m. Its dimensions are 1,390 X 2,380 X 1,350 mm.
