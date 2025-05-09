Dunext introduces outdoor energy storage cabinet

The Chinese company said its new product is intended for commercial and industrial use. It uses 233 kWh LiFePO4 batteries.

Chinese storage manufacturer Dunext has introduced a new integrated outdoor battery energy storage cabinet for commercial and industrial use. Dubbed Powerhill, the storage cabinet uses lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) batteries with a capacity of 233 kWh.

“Our product has a six-level ultra safety design,” the company said in a statement. “Thermal insulation is used for cell safety, the pack is rated IP67, and there is real-time leakage protection. In addition, the Powerhill includes dual-level aerosol protection, two hours of safety resistance, and AI-driven warning from potential risks.”

The rated charging/discharging power is 100 kW, and in off-grid mode, it can also give a backup output of 100 kW. If the storage cabinet is connected to a PV system, it can handle a maximum of two power point trackers (MPPTs) channels of 60 kW for a total of 120 kW.

The system uses liquid cooling, and the company says that the coolant can work for 10 years without replacement. Its operating temperatures are between -25 C and 55 C, and it can work in altitudes of up to 2,000 m. Its dimensions are 1,390 X 2,380 X 1,350 mm.

