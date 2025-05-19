Will MACSE auction put Italy at the front of battery deployment?

From ESS News

Energy storage insiders who spoke at an event at the NetZero Milan trade show said Italy is preparing to lead the way in large-scale battery use – courtesy of the national MACSE energy storage auction in September 2024 – at a time when under-deployment is driving low prices.

Speaking at a discussion jointly organized by pv magazine, Giuseppe Artizzu, CEO of NHOA Energy, said the battery supply chain risks repeating the pattern seen in solar modules: structural overcapacity that should lead to consolidation and sustainable profits for the strongest players — but doesn’t. Instead, the market stays fragmented and unprofitable, raising serious questions about industrial policy.

