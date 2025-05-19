Will MACSE auction put Italy at the front of battery deployment?

Italy expects a wave of subsidized utility-scale batteries to meet all national grid needs, attendees heard last week at the NetZero Milan summit.

Image: pv magazine Italia, Sergio Matalucci

Share

From ESS News

Energy storage insiders who spoke at an event at the NetZero Milan trade show said Italy is preparing to lead the way in large-scale battery use – courtesy of the national MACSE energy storage auction in September 2024 – at a time when under-deployment is driving low prices.

Speaking at a discussion jointly organized by pv magazine, Giuseppe Artizzu, CEO of NHOA Energy, said the battery supply chain risks repeating the pattern seen in solar modules: structural overcapacity that should lead to consolidation and sustainable profits for the strongest players — but doesn’t. Instead, the market stays fragmented and unprofitable, raising serious questions about industrial policy.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Hidden devices found in Chinese-made inverters in the US, reports Reuters
14 May 2025 US officials are reassessing the risks posed by Chinese-made devices in renewable energy infrastructure according to news agency. Reuters cites two un...