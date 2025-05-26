Nigerian utility signs 100 MW solar-plus-storage agreement

Nigerian utility company Kaduna Electric has announced plans for a 100 MW solar project with accompanying battery energy storage.
The company signed a memorandum of understanding with Abuja-headquartered J-Marine Logistics Limited and its primary investor, ASI Engineering Limited, on Friday.
The project is aiming to boost electricity supply across the northern states of Kaduna, Sokoto, Zamfara and Kebbi, with allocations of 60 MW, 20 MW, 10 MW and 10 MW of solar, respectively.
Kaduna Electric CEO Umar Abubakar Hashidu, said that the project will significantly boost electricity supply, support industrial growth and stimulate sustainable economic activity.
Local media outlets have said that J-Marine Logistics is considering the establishment of a solar panel production plant in Kaduna, with an annual projected capacity of 200 MW to 500 MW.
In March, Nigeria’s Rural Electrification Agency entered into an agreement with Lagos-based renewables developer Oando Clean Energy for a 1.2 GW solar assembly plant.
Nigeria had a cumulative solar capacity of 144 MW by the end of 2024, 1 MW more than reported the year prior, according to figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).
