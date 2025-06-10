Aerocompact debuts ground-mounted PV solution for small-scale solar

Austrian PV mounting solutions manufacturer Aerocompact launched the COMPACTGROUND GS 10 PLUS, a new ground-mounted PV system. The product targets small projects and tough terrain such as grass, farmland, sand, gravel, crushed stone, concrete, and asphalt.

“An intelligent hybrid solution consisting of ballasting and soil nails ensures fast, stable, and uncomplicated installations,” the company said in a statement. “Two different nail lengths (800 mm for frost protection, 450 mm for landfills) and two ballast tray types allow maximum flexibility depending on the area of application.”

The COMPACTGROUND GS 10 accommodates PV modules with widths of 950 mm to 1,150 mm and lengths of 1,500 mm to 2,400 mm. Installed about 400 mm above the ground, it supports a maximum inclination of 5 degrees without ground nails and 5 degrees to 10 degrees with nails. The system withstands wind and snow loads up to 2.4 kN/sqm.

“Installation requires just a few tools: the ground pegs are hammered in with a hammer drill and can be easily repositioned at an angle of 30 to 60 degrees if resistance is encountered. Hot-dip galvanized components ensure high corrosion resistance, even under demanding environmental conditions,” said Aerocompact. “The newly designed substructure also allows each individual module to be attached – this saves material and increases system efficiency.”