Aerocompact introduces tool-free PV mounting system

Aerocompact has launched the Compactflat S_Base, a flat-roof PV mounting solution with a base plate designed for one-person, tool-free assembly on foil, bitumen, gravel, and concrete surfaces.
“It is complemented only by module clamps and brackets made of aluminum, which offer corrosion resistance, exceptional durability, and maximum flexibility in the event of thermal expansion – for reliable and fast assembly,” the company said in a statement.
The mounting system supports PV modules measuring 940 mm to 1,300 mm in width and 1,550 mm to 2,500 mm in length. It elevates modules 170 mm above the roof and can accommodate roof slopes up to 5 degrees, or up to 10 degrees with added anchoring.
“Another focus is on logistics,” the company said. “Up to 75 kW per pallet significantly increases storage and transport efficiency – ideal for wholesalers and installation companies who want to handle a wide variety of projects with one system.”
The company claimed that the Compactflat S_Base system can withstand wind loads of up to 1.7 kN/m² and snow loads of up to 3.5 kN/m².
“The long-side clamping ensures additional stability and even load distribution, even with increased wind and snow loads,” said Aerocompact.
