Ukraine’s ‘twin cities’ project funds solar for community energy resilience

Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy has launched a €2 million “twin cities” pilot, partnering Hlobyne, Ukraine, with Grafenwörth, Austria, to install solar panels and strengthen community energy resilience.
The initiative, unveiled by Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko at the Third International Summit of Cities and Regions, includes an Investment Atlas showcasing over 150 regional energy projects to attract international investment.
“We are grateful to our international partners for their consistent support in strengthening the energy resilience of Ukraine’s regions,” said Galushchenko.
In 2024, the ministry introduced Regional Energy Resilience Passports to highlight each region’s energy potential and support balanced development across diverse energy sources.
Galushchenko said decentralized generation will be critical for meeting local needs, especially amid ongoing Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, which included 13 major missile and drone strikes in 2024, costing Russia an estimated €1.3 billion for a single assault.
“Local generation to meet the critical needs of each region is a vital component of energy resilience, both for individual communities and for the country as a whole,” Galushchenko said, noting Ukraine’s readiness to collaborate with global partners on distributed generation projects to counter the impact of wartime disruptions.
In March, Norway announced $5.5 million in funding for 13 solar installations at hospitals and schools in Kharkiv, Ukraine. The projects will add 1.1 MW of solar capacity and 2.3 MWh of energy storage to support critical infrastructure in the war-torn city.
Ukraine installed between 800 MW and 850 MW of solar capacity in 2024, according to industry estimates. Business and residential installations drove the growth, aided by tax and import duty exemptions for solar equipment introduced in mid-2024.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.