Ukraine adds over 800 MW of solar in 2024

Developers added around 800 to 850 MW of solar capacity in Ukraine in 2024, according to estimates shared by the Solar Energy Association of Ukraine.

The association said in a social media post that businesses and household users accounted for the vast majority of new solar installations in 2024, primarily for self-consumption.

Vladyslav Sokolovskyi, the association's board chairman, said at a press conference last week that the new installations were facilitated by the abolition of value-added tax and import duties on solar panels in summer 2024.

“Of course, this is not the growth that was, for example, in 2019, when industrial solar power plants were actively built,” Sokolovskyi added. “But, nevertheless, we see positive developments.”



The association said it expects 2025 to see further growth in solar plants installed by businesses, primarily with storage systems for self-consumption. It also anticipates additional grants from international NGOs for solar installations at critical infrastructure sites, such as hospitals.

The number of industrial solar projects is expected to rise in the second half of 2025, following announcements made last year.

Sokolovskyi said that he expects greater penetration of solar in the agricultural sector, including the beginning of agrivoltaics in Ukraine.

“The installation of solar power plants is needed by agricultural companies that are far from electrical substations or that need to lay a power transmission line. That is, economic feasibility will be the driving force behind the issue of agrivoltaics, the flourishing of which we see all over the world,” Sokolovskyi added. “It makes sense for agricultural companies to seriously consider such an opportunity. This year we will definitely see the first results.”