Ukraine adds over 800 MW of solar in 2024

The Solar Energy Association of Ukraine says the country installed 800 MW to 850 MW of solar capacity in 2024, driven mainly by business and residential installations.

Image: Andrii Solok, Unsplash

Share

Developers added around 800 to 850 MW of solar capacity in Ukraine in 2024, according to estimates shared by the Solar Energy Association of Ukraine.

The association said in a social media post that businesses and household users accounted for the vast majority of new solar installations in 2024, primarily for self-consumption.

Vladyslav Sokolovskyi, the association's board chairman, said at a press conference last week that the new installations were facilitated by the abolition of value-added tax and import duties on solar panels in summer 2024.

“Of course, this is not the growth that was, for example, in 2019, when industrial solar power plants were actively built,” Sokolovskyi added. “But, nevertheless, we see positive developments.”

The association said it expects 2025 to see further growth in solar plants installed by businesses, primarily with storage systems for self-consumption. It also anticipates additional grants from international NGOs for solar installations at critical infrastructure sites, such as hospitals.

The number of industrial solar projects is expected to rise in the second half of 2025, following announcements made last year.

Sokolovskyi said that he expects greater penetration of solar in the agricultural sector, including the beginning of agrivoltaics in Ukraine.

“The installation of solar power plants is needed by agricultural companies that are far from electrical substations or that need to lay a power transmission line. That is, economic feasibility will be the driving force behind the issue of agrivoltaics, the flourishing of which we see all over the world,” Sokolovskyi added. “It makes sense for agricultural companies to seriously consider such an opportunity. This year we will definitely see the first results.”

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Carrier launches new air-to-water heat pumps for residential, commercial applications
13 January 2025 Carrier, a US-based heating solutions provider, has introduced a new 4-14 kW line of heat pumps with a coefficient of performance of up to 4.90. The s...