Norway donates $5.5 million for solar at Ukrainian hospitals, schools

The Norwegian government is providing funding for 13 solar installations in the war-torn city of Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine.

The $5.5 million funding package is being provided in cooperation with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The money will see solar panels installed at eight hospitals and five schools this year, providing an overall capacity of 1.1 MW, alongside energy storage systems totaling 2.3 MWh.

Norway’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Espen Barth Eide, and Minister of Labour and Social Inclusion, Tonje Brenna, visited one hospital in the city that will meet up to 100% of its electricity needs on sunny days via the solar installation. The hospital treats more than 11,000 patients every year.

“The solar panels help to provide the hospitals with a sustainable energy supply and reduce dependence on external energy sources,” Brenna said. “In addition to the energy benefits, the project will have a significant economic impact at the local level.”

Ukraine added over 800 MW of solar last year, according to figures from the Solar Energy Association of Ukraine.

Olga Sukhopara, former director of development at the association, recently spoke to pv magazine about the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on the country’s solar and wider energy market.