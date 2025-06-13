Nicaragua starts work on 70 MW solar plant, largest to date

Construction is underway on a 70 MW solar project in Nicaragua.
The Enesolar-3 solar facility, located in the town of Nindirí in the Masaya department of western Nicaragua, will be the country’s largest solar installation to date.
An inauguration ceremony for the project, which is being led by China Communications Construction, took place earlier this month. Construction is expected to take about 18 months.
Once operational, it will supply power to Nicaragua’s water utility, Enacal, generating enough electricity to cover around 40% of its annual consumption and supporting improved delivery and sanitation of water services.
The Enesolar-3 project, approved last year and backed by Chinese government funding earlier this year, is one of three solar plants that China Communications Construction is building in Nicaragua. Together, the projects will have a combined capacity nearing 200 MW.
Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, the company’s president, Gan Xingqiu, said the 61 MW Enesolar AP-AS 1 project in San Isidro is entering its final phase of construction, while the 67 MW El Hato project in Ciudad Darío is currently under development.
Nicaragua had installed 36 MW of solar by the end of 2024, up from 18 MW a year earlier, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.