Nicaragua starts work on 70 MW solar plant, largest to date

Construction is underway on a 70 MW solar project in Nicaragua.

The Enesolar-3 solar facility, located in the town of Nindirí in the Masaya department of western Nicaragua, will be the country’s largest solar installation to date.

An inauguration ceremony for the project, which is being led by China Communications Construction, took place earlier this month. Construction is expected to take about 18 months.

Once operational, it will supply power to Nicaragua’s water utility, Enacal, generating enough electricity to cover around 40% of its annual consumption and supporting improved delivery and sanitation of water services.

The Enesolar-3 project, approved last year and backed by Chinese government funding earlier this year, is one of three solar plants that China Communications Construction is building in Nicaragua. Together, the projects will have a combined capacity nearing 200 MW.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, the company’s president, Gan Xingqiu, said the 61 MW Enesolar AP-AS 1 project in San Isidro is entering its final phase of construction, while the 67 MW El Hato project in Ciudad Darío is currently under development.

Nicaragua had installed 36 MW of solar by the end of 2024, up from 18 MW a year earlier, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).