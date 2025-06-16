Kuwait reveals prequalified bidders for 1.1 GW solar project

The Kuwait Authority for Partnership Projects and Kuwait’s Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy has issued a request for proposals from six prequalified bidders for a 1.1 GW solar project.

The Al Dibdibah Power and Al Shagaya Renewable Energy Phase III Zone I solar project will be built at the Shagaya Renewable Energy Park in Jahra Governorate, located west of Kuwait City.

An initial tender ran last year with two companies and four consortia qualifying for this latest stage.

The eligible companies are France’s TotalEnergies Renewables and Vietnam’s Trung Nam Construction Investment Corporation.

The four consortia include a coalition between Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power and Kuwait’s Alternative Energy Projects Company, alongside another consisting of France’s EDF Renewables, Kuwait’s Abdullah Al Hamad Al Sagar and South Korea’s Korean Western Power.

The third eligible consortium features China’s Jinko Power with Japan’s JERA and Kuwait’s National Technology Enterprises Company, while the fourth is made up of the UAE’s Masdar alongside Kuwait’s Fouad Alghanim & Sons.

The successful applicant will be responsible for the development, financing, design, supply, engineering, construction, testing and commissioning of the solar power plant, alongside a 400 kV power transmission substation. They will also enter into a 30-year power purchase agreement with the ministry, commencing from the commercial operation date.

The six eligible bidders are asked to submit their technical and commercial bids by Sep. 14, 2025.

Last month, KAPP launched a tender for two solar plants with a combined capacity of 500 MW. The plants will also be located in the Shagaya Renewable Energy Park, which consists of wind, solar, concentrated solar power (CSP) and battery storage projects.

Kuwait had approximately 50 MW of installed PV capacity and 50 MW of CSP capacity by the end of 2024, according to figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).