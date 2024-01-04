Kuwait tenders 1.1 GW solar project

The Kuwait Authority for Partnership Projects (KAPP) has launched a tender to build a 1,100 MW solar project in Al-Shaqaya, Al-Jahra Governorate, near Kuwait City.

The KAAP said that project developers will have to hold at least a 15% stake in the submitted projects. Completion must be scheduled to be finalized within seven years from the conclusion of the tender.

The PV plant will sell electricity to the country's Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy under a 30-year PPA.

The project is part of the Shagaya Renewable Energy Park, which consists of several renewable energy power plants, including wind, PV, concentrated solar power (CSP), and battery storage.

According to the International Renewable Energy Agency, Kuwait had approximately 43 MW of installed PV capacity and 50 MW of CSP capacity by the end of 2023.