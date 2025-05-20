Kuwait launches tender for 500 MW of solar

The KAPP has launched a tender for the construction of two solar power plants with a combined capacity of 500 MW in Al-Shagaya, in Kuwait's Jahra region.

The selected independent power producer (IPP) will be awarded a 30-year power purchase agreement (PPA) by the Ministry of Electricity and Water and Renewable Energy.

The procurement exercise for the Aldibdibah Power project and the Al Shagaya Renewable Energy plant is currently at the pre-qualification stage. Interested developers will have time until July 24 to submit their proposals.

The project is part of the Shagaya Renewable Energy Park, which consists of several renewable energy power plants, including wind, PV, concentrated solar power (CSP), and battery storage.

According to the International Renewable Energy Agency, Kuwait had approximately 50 MW of installed PV capacity and 50 MW of CSP capacity by the end of 2024.