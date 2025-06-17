At least 18 GW of batteries await Brazil’s planned auction

While Brazil is making progress in customer-side, “behind-the-meter” and off-grid battery solutions – with more than 700 MWh – it still lacks guidelines for a planned gigawatt-scale national auction. Markus Vlasits, president of the Brazilian Association of Energy Storage Solutions (ABSAE), tells pv magazine about the nation’s utility-scale battery bottleneck.

Image: UCB Power

From ESS News

ABSAE estimates Brazil already has between 700 MWh and 800 MWh of battery energy storage capacity.

With the nation still awaiting details of an energy storage-dedicated grid capacity reserve auction (LRCAP) planned by the National Electric System Operator (ONS), however, at least 18 GW of developed battery projects are waiting for the green light on the national procurement exercise. As ABSAE president Markus Vlasits points out below, commissioning just 2 GW of that backlog would drive around BRL 10 billion ($1.8 billion) of investment.

Of the planned LRCAP auction, Vlasits says, “Our perception is that there are no longer any fundamental technical doubts [over the auction]. There are choices to be made in the design of the guidelines, in the design of the rules of the regulatory framework.”

