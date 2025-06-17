JA Solar, ARTsolar agree to expand PV module manufacturing in South Africa

Chinese solar manufacturer JA Solar has partnered with South African PV maker ARTsolar to expand local PV module production, strengthening South Africa’s renewable energy supply chain and industrial base.

The collaboration supports South Africa’s Risk Mitigation Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme (RMIPPPP), which aim to address energy shortfalls and attract private investment in utility-scale clean energy. South Africa leads the African continent in installed solar capacity and will continue to prioritize domestic manufacturing in future project bids.

Under the terms of the agreement, ARTsolar has upgraded its facility in Durban to a 340 MW assembly line for high-efficiency, large-format JA Solar modules. The two sides said the solar panels will meet international quality standards while being tailored to local project needs. The facility is expected to reduce dependence on imports and improve project timelines amid global supply constraints.

JA Solar said the move is aligned with its broader goal to deepen renewable energy deployment in Africa and contribute to local economic development.

“With this collaboration, we can offer an enhanced range of high-quality, locally produced PV modules to South Africans,” said a JA Solar spokesperson in an online statement.

ARTsolar, which was founded in 2010, is one of the few fully South African-owned PV manufacturers. ARTsolar Chairman Eshu Seevnarayan said the deal marks a turning point for the country’s clean energy sector.

“The renewed focus on local PV manufacturing has brought a much-needed resurgence of hope for renewable energy and local industries,” added Seevnarayan.

ARTsolar said it has also invested in workforce development through partnerships with technical institutions. The upgraded facility is expected to create 150 permanent jobs, in line with South Africa’s broader industrialization and employment targets.

JA Solar – recently ranked by Wood Mackenzie as the world's second-biggest PV module manufacturer – leads the African solar module market by shipment volume. It claims that its investment in localized manufacturing reinforces its long-term strategy to serve high-growth markets with tailored supply chains.

Earlier this month, South Africa awarded 616 MW of battery storage capacity under the third window of its Battery Energy Storage Independent Power Producers Procurement Programme. Norway's Scatec secured one project, while local operator Mulilo, backed by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, won the remaining four.

South Africa installed 1.1 GW of solar capacity in 2024, down from 2.6 GW in 2023, according to the South African Photovoltaic Industry Association reported the country. Despite the slowdown last year, a growing pipeline of utility-scale projects driven by private procurement is expected to accelerate deployment in the years ahead.