Germany deploys 1.1 GW of PV in May

Germany’s Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) reported 1.1128 GW of newly installed net PV capacity in May 2025. The figure compares with 1,223 MW in May 2024 and 945 MW in April 2025.
Cumulative installations for the January-May 2025 period reached 5.97 GW, slightly below the 6.16 GW added in the same period a year earlier, said Bundesnetzagentur. This year’s new capacity includes 2,497.1 MW of ground-mounted systems, 213.2 MW of balcony solar devices, and 74.1 MW in the “other solar systems” category.
By the end of May, Germany’s operational PV fleet had reached approximately 106.3 GW. Figures from Marktstammdatenregister, the German federal registry for energy market data, show that demand for rooftop PV systems remained weak through the fifth month of the year.
Bundesnetzagentur recorded 476.7 MW of new rooftop capacity in May, just 1.3 MW more than March, the lowest month so far this year. Installers commissioned around 30,000 new rooftop systems in May.
