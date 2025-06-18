Trina Solar announces 841 W perovskite-silicon tandem solar module prototype

At the SNEC tradeshow held in Shanghai, China, last week, Trina Solar presented a new perovskite-silicon tandem solar module prototype.

The panel has an overall module efficiency of 27.1% and is based on 210 mm tandem cells. Trina said it utilized low-temperature connection technology to achieve higher optical utilization and lower resistance loss.

The manufacturer said that the new product’s temperature coefficient is 20% lower compared to that of heterojunction modules.

More technical details on the prototype were not disclosed.

In March, Trina Solar’s National Key Laboratory of PV Science and Technology said its newly developed perovskite-polysilicon tandem module achieved a peak power output of 808 W in testing conducted by TÜV SÜD.

The module, built on a 210 mm silicon wafer and covering 3.1 m², was the first industrial-standard PV module globally to surpass 800 W, the manufacturer said at the time, without providing further details.

The company also announced in April it reached a 31.1% efficiency in a 210mm industrial-size perovskite-silicon cell. A few days before SNEC, it said it achieved a 30.6% efficiency in a 1,185 cm² tandem module.