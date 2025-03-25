Chinese PV Industry Brief: Trina Solar announces 800 W tandem solar module

Trina Solar’s National Key Laboratory of PV Science and Technology said its newly developed perovskite-polysilicon tandem module achieved a peak power output of 808 W in testing conducted by TÜV SÜD. The module, built on a 210 mm silicon wafer and covering 3.1 m², is the first industrial-standard PV module globally to surpass 800 W, the manufacturer said, without providing further details.

China National Petroleum Corp. (CNPC) has released the list of shortlisted suppliers for its 2025 solar module framework procurement, covering an estimated 9.6 GW. The tender includes six segments: 9.4 GW of tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) modules (segments one to four), 100 MW of back-contact (BC) modules (segment five), and 100 MW of heterojunction (HJT) modules (segment six). Among 20 shortlisted suppliers – including Longi Green Energy, Trina Solar, JinkoSolar, and Risen Energy – Longi received the highest score in five segments, while Risen Energy led in the HJT segment. Under CNPC’s framework agreement, all listed suppliers are eligible for orders during project execution.

Xinzi Optoelectronics Technology has filed for an initial public offering (IPO) with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to list on the Nasdaq. The Hangzhou-based solar encapsulation film manufacturer plans to issue 1.5 million shares at a price range of $4 to $6 per share, targeting up to $8 million. At the midpoint of the range, Xinzi’s market valuation is projected at $83 million. Founded in 2016, the company produces encapsulation films for photovoltaic modules, including transparent and white ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA), polyolefin elastomer (POE), and ethylene propylene elastomer (EPE) films.

Xinyi Glass has announced a $700 million investment in a solar glass manufacturing facility in Egypt’s Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE). The project, to be developed in two phases, will produce 1.5 million tons of solar glass and 1.1 million tons of high-purity quartz sand annually. Xinyi said most of the output will be exported, supporting solar markets in the Middle East and Mediterranean regions.