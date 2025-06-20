Romania extends investment in solar for public institutions

Romania’s Ministry of Energy has signed new financing contracts with 47 public entities for solar parks that will produce electricity for self-consumption at schools, hospitals, city halls and other institutions.

The newly-supported solar projects are expected to reach a combined capacity of 47.43 MW. Total investment value across these projects amounts to almost RON 325 million ($74.1 million), of which over RON 296 million will be financed through the Modernization Fund.

The contracts fall under the Key Program 1 – Renewables Energy Sources and Energy Storage framework, an investment stream available under the Modernization Fund that supports the development of solar parks for self-consumption by public institutions.

The program allows local authorities to become producers of renewable energy with a statement from the ministry adding that in most cases, installed capacities cover up to 70% of the energy needs of public institutions.

Sebastian Burduja, Romania’s energy minister, said the number of contracts signed through Key Program 1 now stands at 1,010. These contracts have a combined solar capacity of 390 MW and a total investment value of over RON 2.7 billion. He added that the Modernization Fund “is becoming the most powerful investment instrument in the future of our communities.”

“It is the beginning of a new paradigm: the energy of the future is produced locally, safely and cleanly, and Romania is at the forefront,” Burduja said. “We will continue, together with local authorities, to build energy autonomy networks, digitize systems and support projects that bring real value to each community.”

Romania installed 1.7 GW of solar in 2024, a record in a calendar year, pushing the country’s cumulative solar capacity to almost 5 GW. The country’s second renewables auction, offering 3.47 GW of capacity including 1.47 GW of solar, launched in May.

Earlier this week, Romanian transmission system operator Transelectrica opened a 70 MWh storage tender.